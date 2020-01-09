I read on Facebook the feedback about your primary headline copy for The Free Press Jan. 6 front page. Citing "Waseca officer shot in head," all of the comments posted fell into the thumbs-down category. Negative. I agree with the comments.
The headline seems creepy, hastily thought through, and insensitive to officer Matson's family and the Waseca community. It shows a lack of professionalism. The staff at The Free Press should already be aware that your readership market yearns for less reporting mistakes and more respect for the English language. That's an undeniable fact.
A headline's purpose includes enticing or drawing in the reader to read the story. The job of the headline is to not tell the entire story in the fewest of words possible.
Using a present-tense verb in the headline remains a time-honored element in Journalism 101.
Good: Dog bites man
Bad: Man bit in arm
Good: Suspect shoots Waseca officer
Subhead: Officer in grave condition from a gunshot to his head. Other officers at the scene fired at and hit the suspect.
Bad: Waseca officer shot in head.
And isn't an article missing, such as "the", as in" the" head? But I am being picky.
In The Free Press' use of thumbs up or thumbs down for expressing its opinions on who, what, and why, this headline deserves a big thumbs down. I hope you give it one in the next printing.
Today, plenty of challenges plague the world of community newspapers. Yet, there is still time for your reporters and editors to up their game in 2020.
Gary Pettis
Mankato
