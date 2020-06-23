Austin Dean Heights is dead. The 24-year-old was on a raft in the Minnesota River with weapons he had fired at law enforcement officers, who then shot him.
How did he come to have weapons? Did his white life matter? Of course it did, just as George Floyd's black life mattered, to their families and, hopefully, to all of us.
Did it have to end that way? Almost certainly not, and it raises so many questions. Did it take a mental health expert to determine that Mr. Heights was not a well man? What was the mind set of the law enforcers when they confronted him? Was there an effort to deescalate the situation?
Did they know anything of his history? Would the presence of a different kind of professional have avoided the killing? Was there any need to be in a hurry to "get" him? Do we still not have any reliable non-lethal weapons we can employ?
And finally, how many more have to die, including police, before we get answers to so many questions?
Gene Biewen
Mankato
