Area residents and visitors often cite multi-use trails including the Red Jacket, Sakatah and Minneopa as significant quality of life enhancements.
For this reason, local governments and advocacy organizations such as the Greater Mankato Bike and Walk Advocates have been promoting a Mankato to St. Peter trail for years.
This trail is now closer than ever to becoming a reality. After thorough investigation of many possible routes, it was finally decided that using the right-of-way of Highway 22 would be the most feasible and cost-effective option. Further efficiency and cost savings will be gained if some or all of the construction is done at the same time Highway 22 is reconstructed in 2024.
Once completed, the trail would connect directly to the Sakatah Trail, and thus the entire Mankato/North Mankato trail system. The route along Highway 22 would bring it to within a couple miles of Lake Washington.
The trail would enter St. Peter via the wide, protected path on the Highway 22 bridge. In addition to pure recreational use, including snowmobiling in winter, it's not hard to imagine the trail being used for commuting, especially as e-bikes become even more common.
Funding for the trail is not yet guaranteed. If you support this great enhancement to our local quality of life, please contact your city, county and state officials and let them know.
Lee Ganske
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.