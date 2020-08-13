I’m writing this letter as a call to action to my fellow Mankatoans. I love this community and am sickened that we are allowing the current president a forum to spread his misinformation.
So, I am calling on all patriots in Mankato to be present at his propaganda event. You don’t have to scream. You don’t have to be aggressive. You just have to be present.
Please join me in showing this racist traitorous president and his like-minded followers that he and they are not welcomed here.
Democracies die when good people remain silent. No doubt that being present for this event takes courage.
Put on your mask. Keep as much distance as possible. Let your presence show that this community does not support ignorance. Let your presence show that this community does not support hate. Give yourself something to be proud of when this historically awful time is over. Be proud of not accepting a man who has allowed 160,000 plus of our fellow citizens to die because he’s too prideful to acknowledge that this virus doesn’t care about the Trump brand.
Join me in rejecting this man and those who support him. Show the world that Mankato Minnesota is a community that values the true greatness of America.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
