Let’s take a closer look at the Free Press’ story of Sept. 10: "A troubling sign: Road graffiti surfaces as reaction to man's yard sign."
There’s a big fat claim that a “fake Molotov cocktail” was found in a ditch near Madison Lake, accompanied by an inexpensive, one-day-use COVID-19 mask.
Basic knowledge of a Molotov cocktail states that this incendiary device is most effective in a glass container like a wine or beer bottle. Lighting a piece of fabric stuffed in a gasoline-filled plastic water bottle would likely cause the bottle to melt almost immediately, rendering it useless as a weapon. However, the thrower might suffer burnt fingertips.
I did some cursory research, of course, and learned that a plastic bottle might be workable as a Molotov cocktail, only if a Fourth of July sparkler provided the heat and fire to set off a big ka-boom aimed at adversaries.
In your photograph, the empty plastic water bottle did not show any evidence of a taped object on its side, like a sparkler stick, nor did a bottle cap seem to be atop the bottle. It looks like someone quenched his or her thirst with the water in the bottle. The mask was disposable.
We can assume that these two items represented typical Mankato-area litter, not items deployed to send a nefarious, passive-aggressive message to a local citizen who erected a big Biden campaign sign.
Like always, The Free Press takes it shares of hits because of its far-left, progressive views on the upcoming presidential election. But still, use common sense when reporting local political news, especially when it involves the supporters of President Trump. Please.
Gary Pettis
Mankato
