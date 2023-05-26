We have roundabouts everywhere now and the city has never, that I know of, published rules on how to drive through roundabouts. Rarely do I ever see any one use turn signals in a roundabout.
Turn signals should be used the same as in any intersection. When you approach a roundabout and intend to take the exit to the left, or in other words, the third exit, your should turn on your left turn signal like you would in any intersection. Same with a right turn, turn on your right turn signal as you approach the roundabout.
Once in the roundabout you should signal your exit with the right turn signal.
I don't recall the city ever explaining these rules or enforcing them.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
