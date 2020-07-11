The silo mural is an amazing piece of work.
We are all entitled to our opinions. So, my opinion is that this artwork is absolutely amazing.
Bright colors or not, you cannot miss it.
I love it.
Nancy Bruce
North Mankato
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: July 11, 2020 @ 3:58 pm
