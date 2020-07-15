I'm sure we can all agree that when it comes to art — whether it be writing, music or the visual arts — there can be as many opinions as there are beautiful flowers in a garden, and as many opinions as to their beauty.
I would like to share my feelings about the silo art. I have to admit then when I heard about the project and the cost my statement was that I could think of a far greater need in our community than another mural. But when I first saw the mural it took my breath away.
The lack of expected color gave it an ethereal or spiritual quality. I felt as if it was the spirit of the Native Americans rising up from the river valley.
The use of young native Americans facing east reminded me of the rising sun each new day and our hopes for a new arising appreciation and a new beginning in the way we address the many cultures in our community; and those facing the west, the settling of differences of the past.
My hope is that the peoples of Native American heritage find beauty and their own story of its meaning.
Carol Williams
Mankato
