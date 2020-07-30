If District 23B Rep. Jeremy Munson was an Olympic gymnast, he would have been awarded a perfect “10” with his recent series of “flips.” When he ran for state representative, he claimed he was a Republican. He used the Republican name, their help and their money to get elected but soon flipped, deserted the GOP that got him there and started his own caucus.
Although he and his supporters call him a solid conservative against over-spending, he spoke on the House floor in favor the DFL’s budget bill. Also, he was included in a DFL press release as favoring the House budget bill which would increase spending by 20% over the last cycle. Then he said he would not sign onto or author the bonding bill even though it included badly needed projects in his district.
He claimed that withholding the bonding bill was the only negotiating tool that he had to stop the governor. He spoke against the bonding bill on the House floor. But when his opponent, Yvonne Simon, started hitting the streets in his district, talking to the upset mayors and administrators, he flipped again.
Now, he is criticizing the GOP for holding up the bonding bill as leverage for negotiation to end the governor’s emergency powers. So, he flipped again, deserting the real conservatives. His feeble attempts at trying to pass separate bills for his district after the fact did not fool the cities that were affected.
We need to replace him with his opponent, a real conservative, and a real Republican, Simon.
Joseph Baker
Mankato
