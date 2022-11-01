Shannon Sinning will serve our school district and students well. He has the skills needed to be an effective and responsible school board member.
His ability to understand issues and communicate with others is what we are all looking for. He does not bring politics into his decision making. We have good schools in our community and Sinning will provide thoughtful ideas to address the challenges our students and staff are facing.
As a former school board member, I'm voting for Sinning and look forward to his leadership.
Tom Rekstein
Mankato
Commented
