With the current challenges our local schools face, I’ll be voting for school board candidates who I believe have what it takes to not only lead our district through these challenges, but also reach a new level of excellence.
Shannon Sinning has my vote this fall. He is, and will continue to be, an effective advocate for advancing greater learning, closing the achievement gap, and strengthening community support and involvement with the district.
Through Sinning’s community service and business background, he has an excellent understanding of the evolving needs of our community and will continue to provide a helpful perspective on the school board.
He has been highly involved in community leadership through the Kiwanis Club, and I have worked with him for several years at Open Arts Minnesota, a nonprofit for people with disabilities. During that time, I’ve seen him serve as a thoughtful leader on the board and as a mentor to the director.
He is strategic, yet approachable and engaged. He listens, he solves problems, and he cares.
Sinning is also a hands-on father who is deeply committed to raising his kids in this community. With one child graduating this year, one who is a sophomore, and another who will start kindergarten next year, he understands where the district excels and where the district needs to improve, and he is genuinely committed to governing for success and making this district better.
I supported his appointment to the school board a few months ago, and I support him on the ballot now.
Please join me in voting for Sinning for ISD 77 School Board.
Melinda Wedzina
Mankato
