One of the most important votes any of us cast is when we select individuals from our community to represent us on our local school boards. School boards are responsible for the very important task of representing our views in the education of our children.
Sadly, national politics and the promulgation of conspiracy theories as well as fear-based propaganda has trickled down into our school board. We must reject this. We must protect the ability of our teachers to work with a fact based and science-based curriculum. We owe our children and future generations nothing less.
It is with this in mind that I support the election of Shannon Sinning for the Mankato area School Board. Sinning has the unique experience of having two teenagers in high school as well as a young toddler. He is experiencing a 360 viewpoint of our educational system here in Mankato and North Mankato.
He is a valuable member or our community. He works tirelessly on multiple boards, enhancing our community thus contributing to our overall quality of life.
I urge you to vote for Sinning to help him continue that work of making Mankato and North Mankato a fantastic place to live and raise our families.
Brian Frink
Mankato
