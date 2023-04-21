While driving back from Faribault on Highway 60 Sunday, we were confronted all the way back to Mankato with snow, wind and rain.
It was disappointing to see so many vehicles without headlights on. Minnesota Statute 169.48 requires drivers to use headlamps and tail lamps any time from sunset to sunrise, any time when it is raining, snowing, sleeting or hailing, and any other time when visibility is impaired by weather, smoke, fog or other conditions, or when there is not enough light to clearly see people and vehicles on the roadway at a distance of 500 feet ahead.
Smart drivers buckle up, put the vehicle headlights on with inclement weather, keep cell phones off and be mindful of other drivers on the road. Accidents happen when safety for the driver and passengers is not followed.
Earle and Elizabeth Peters
Mankato
