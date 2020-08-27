These are indeed strange times. Fiction has replaced truth, baseless assertions have replaced science and unfiltered social media have replaced reasoned and corroborated sources of information.
The other day, I overheard the following: “If the Democrats win, I won’t be able to own anything.” Why? Because the Democrats are socialists.
Does this person and apparently many others have any idea what the places they think are “socialist” are like? Let’s assume the comment was made with the “social democratic” Nordic countries, Switzerland, or the Netherlands in mind.
These are countries with universal health care, lifetime access to free education, subsidized day care, generous family leave and retirement programs, excellent public transportation, high life expectancies, low infant mortality rates, high measures of gender equality, low crime rates and widespread trust in government.
They are places where “the means of production” are almost entirely in private hands, and where the good of the whole is part of a national consensus.
Also, they are all places that rank above the U.S. in terms of “quality of life” and repeatedly lead the list of the world’s “happiest people.” (Finland was first in 2020, followed by the six others mentioned above. The U.S. was 19th.)
But what about the horrible taxes in these countries? Yes, they are high. However, they are equitably imposed and fund the programs mentioned. Also, this criticism ignores what Americans pay out-of-pocket for health insurance, retirement plans, education, day care, senior care, transportation and the like.
In general the people in these “socialist” countries are likely to have more disposable income than we might.
So much for the evils of “socialism.”
Byron Nordstrom
Le Sueur
