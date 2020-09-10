Where did all the people go that weren't suppose to congregate this Labor Day weekend? Looks like they went to the Mankato Farmers Market. Most of the people there didn't pay any attention to social distancing.
Whole families and children all over. Some without masks. Smashing into others. Pretty disappointing. My first time there this summer, and it will be my last. I thought there were some rules in place.
They were not followed.
Karen Mesrobian
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.