Railing against social justice, Peter Pytlak's letter published March 24 doesn’t even define it. Pytlak portrays social justice as opposing “due process and equal protection under the law for all.” Wrong.
The National Association of Social Workers defines social justice: “everyone deserves equal economic, political and social rights and opportunities,” thereby opposing economic, gender, racial, ethnic and sexual-orientation-based discrimination, including hate crimes.
By contrast conservatism, reliant on the Right-Wing Alternate-Reality Universe (wherein males, whites and Christians are pervasively discrimination’s victims) favors strengthening and perpetuating every form of abuse, discrimination and inequality imaginable.
Racial profiling, targeting people of color? Fine. Police brutality and excessive force, targeting minorities? Fine — cops never do wrong. Muslim travel ban? Fine – they’re all terrorists. Extreme anti-abortion laws, forcing childbirth upon every pregnant woman, regardless of circumstance? Fine! (“Pro-lifers” and their “Christian” Right allies want women stripped of access to contraception, and youth force-fed “abstinence only” sex education, demonstrating their real agenda: forced celibacy.)
In their respective eras, conservatives opposed: Ending slavery, child-labor bans, women’s suffrage, progressive taxation, Social Security, the minimum wage, pro-union legislation, Medicare, worker-safety laws, environmental-protection laws, women’s equality, LGBTQ equality, and dignity and nondiscrimination for Muslims.
Throughout history, conservatives have venomously opposed, while social justice has supported, social progress.
Furthermore, right-wing rage against multiculturalism and diversity, not social justice, has motivated innumerable cases of verbal abuse, physical assaults, murder, even massacres targeting minorities and immigrants. The perpetrators? Generally, arrogantly entitlement-drenched white males. Their mantra? “Get the (expletive) out of my country!” Their ideology? Diversity panic: Whites and “Christians” are losing “their” country to increasingly diverse populations.
Overwhelmingly, social justice owns moral high ground over conservatism’s toxic, diversity-hostile worldview. It’s not even close.
Fred Slocum
Mankato
