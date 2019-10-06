Dear Kevin Haggerty. Let me tell you a little about socialism.
I have in-laws in both England and Canada. I can tell you, their health system is quite bad. One of my relatives needed surgery to have a tumor removed from his liver. He waited two months for the surgery. Now he will wait another month to find out if it was malignant.
Their methods are 50 years old. There is a shortage of nurses and doctors. If you are over 65 and need selective surgery such as a hip replacement, you may not get it due to your age. In some severe cases they will send the patient to a hospital here in the states for care. Where would we send these cases? To Mexico??
Those who can afford it buy insurance to supplement the government provided care just like most do here for Medicare. Yet their taxes to support their health care are through the roof. Gas is about $5 per gallon due to taxes.
Imported goods are taxed at a high rate.
And you want socialism? Be thankful for what we have. It is the best in the world.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
