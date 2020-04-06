Richard Robbins seems to suggest each of the 50 states' strategies in dealing with COVID-19 track identically with the national government — one size fits all. (April 5 letter)
In a country as geographically large and diverse as ours I prefer the flexibility our present system of federalism allows the respective states to work independently but in conjunction with the national government to deal with the monumental COVID-19 problem.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act — which unfortunately included extraneous pet projects — addresses the COVID-19 virus while simultaneously attempting an emergency rescue of what was a booming economy, before the government mandated temporary shutdown. If the shutdown lasts too long we may need a targeted economic stimulus to jump start free market capitalism before too much damage to the economy becomes permanent.
But in my opinion we do not need (can't afford) more permanent federal government socialist policies.
Entitlements run by the federal government, — not individuals or businesses — presently equals more than 48% of federal government spending. They are neither enumerated items under Article I Section 8 of the U.S. Constitution, nor included in the Bill of Rights.
Therefore, constitutionally, should be left to the people or states respectively.
Regardless, some federal entitlements in effect now seem to be here to stay, although reforms are probably necessary. Maybe it satisfies some of us to rationalize the issue by claiming a federal government social net is different from socialism.
But be wary of academics, politicians and echo journalism that might try to move us away from federalism (a strength, not a weakness), farther down the slippery slope toward collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods — socialism as defined.
Socialism may sound good, until you study it historically.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
