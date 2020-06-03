Everyone was wrong from the start.
The police officer was wrong in the way he apprehended George Floyd. Floyd was wrong if he tried to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. And the rioters — not protesters — were totally wrong for destroying other people's personal property or destroying someone else's business.
The leaders of the community were wrong for letting it go on. The media was wrong for publicizing it.
And it is wrong to expect the taxpayer to foot the bill.
You can peacefully protest or demonstrate and you would be more likely to be listened to, for anything you disagree with or agree with within the United States.
If you disagree with the system, there is something called elections. All you have to do is vote.
Read. A Bible at times also does help.
By the way, I was in my my teens when the protests against the war in Vietnam were going on. As is said, you are bound to get a few bad apples from the tree.
Douglas E. Bengtson
North Mankato
