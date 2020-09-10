To clarify the Sept. 5 Free Press Our View’s statement referring to the waiving of the witness requirement on absentee ballots, I note that only voters registered to vote on or before Oct. 13 do not need a witness.
Here is a quote from the Secretary of State’s website:
“Your signature envelope might have a box for a witness to complete and sign. Due to COVID-19, there is no witness requirement for registered voters for the Nov. 3, 2020 State General Election. Non-registered voters will still need a witness, to indicate their proof of residence.”
Here is the direct link to that information: www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting/other-ways-to-vote/vote-early-by-mail/.
League of Women Voters, St. Peter Area, encourages voters to visit MNVotes.org for further information on all aspects of elections and voting.
Lynn Solo, president
LWV St. Peter Area
North Mankato
