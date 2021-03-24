I believe most of us still have confidence in due process and equal protection under the law for all. Ideally, a judicial outcome is based on good law, including a potential trial by peers along with consideration of the essential objective facts.
This is all done regardless of the social class, race, religion or sex of the individual involved. However, we are all more aware of a subtle movement to something called social justice and there is a significant difference between these two things.
Social justice does not offer the constitutional protections available in a court of law, instead it is done in the public domain advanced on social media, taught in our schools, included in workplace trainings, and not surprisingly shouted in the streets.
A closer look at this alternative justice shows us that it is not blind, rather it is based on the favored status of select groups and acclaimed by self-described victims. Race seems to be the predominant favored group at this time.
However, whatever the group is, this divisive justice system when applied fundamentally removes equal protection and due process while minimizing any individual responsibility.
With social justice human beings are reduced to some kind of racial essence, ultimately boxing individuals into rigid racial stereotypes. Accordingly race based behaviors and beliefs are preordained with limited or no exceptions.
How ironic that the same people who advocate for this kind of justice claim the moral high ground under words such as diversity and inclusion. Instead, I see incredible intolerance and racial bias, along with active suppression of ideas and values outside of their ideological orthodoxy.
Peter Pytlak
North Mankato
