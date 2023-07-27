The root word of conservative is conserve. According to Webster’s dictionary, to conserve is to prevent injury, decay or waste, but that is hardly what political conservatives today stand for.
We were warned over a half century ago of the dangers of atmospheric CO2 increases.
Al Gore now looks like a prophet. Had we listened to him 30 years ago, we would be on a better world trajectory. But the conservatives (in name only), and the Republican Party that panders to them were blind to the waste and injury to the planetary system.
The only injury they were worried about was injury to their profits and portfolios.
True conservatives err on the side of caution. They make provisions for what might happen and for the worst-case scenario.
Those in America who call themselves conservatives have, as a group, become conspiracy theorists and science deniers. Climate change is a hoax, they claim, a vast conspiracy ginned up by the liberal press. They say that what the world is experiencing is just normal fluctuations of weather.
What we are experiencing worldwide today is nature’s response to the profligate burning of fossil fuels. Yet, conservatives say there is no climate change.
Conservatives and their party simply want to believe in a different kind of conservation. They want to conserve the money in their back pockets. As oceans and temperatures rise, their money will permit them to move, while the rest of humanity can deal with the consequences.
In the end, these erstwhile conservatives will learn the hard way that when the last coal is burned, when the last tree is cut down, when the last field dries out, you can’t eat money.
Tom Hagen
North Mankato
