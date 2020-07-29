In a letter to the editor published July 22, high school teacher Kurt Schroeder shares that when students ask the difference between a Democrat/liberal and a Republican/conservative, his answer is "direct, simple and spot on." "Liberals make decisions and policy based on emotions."
"Conservatives make decisions and policy based on reason, logic and common sense."
In contrast, two days later, in the July 24 Star Tribune, it is reported that a "diverse array of lawmakers and advocates" reached a compromise on the Police Reform bill. With the help of law enforcement groups, the business community, some families of Minnesotans killed over the years by police, and personal relationships between top lawmakers from opposing parties, the deal was pushed over "a finish line that many thought they'd never reach."
What a contrast between (A) the complexity of lawmaking with such a variety of backgrounds and legitimate points of view (which is typical of almost all issues — easy ones are passed on the Consent Calendar vs. (B) the shallow, irresponsible simplicity of Schroeder's "direct, simple, and spot on" teaching.
Some kids in some school district are not getting the teaching they deserve. Taxpayers are not getting their money's worth.
I hope a direct, simple and spot on solution can be found.
John Dorn
Mankato
