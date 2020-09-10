Everywhere I go in Mankato I see people in stores not wearing masks. I have learned stores will confront these individuals, but if they claim to have a medical condition they are allowed to be maskless.
Stores are also afraid to confront people for fear of a violent reaction. This is ridiculous. Anyone claiming a medical condition should be required to show proof of said condition and if someone acts violently the police should be called to deal with them.
This "honor system" approach we are using does not work and is merely allowing the ignorant and selfish to infect people.
Follow the science.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
