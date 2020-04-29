Why does The Free Press think they need to manage South Dakota? Don’t we have our hands full with our own state's affairs?
The Wuhan virus presents many unknowns. We still have a lot to learn about it. I don’t envy the terrific responsibility of any head of state. It’s premature and small minded to criticize others that take a different tack than Minnesota in addressing this previously unknown virus threat.
Minnesota’s Dr. Mike Osterholm has compared our position to being in the first inning of a nine inning ballgame, and before its over, up to 70% will have had the virus. Social distancing, which is encouraged by all the governors, is intended to help reduce the possibility of an overwhelming demand on our medical system. To date, that hasn’t been an issue.
South Dakota’s mortality rate is a small fraction of Minnesota’s. Therefore, who are we to find fault? All packing plants are deemed essential services to the nations food supply.
Unfortunately, many have been hot spots for the virus. To imply that the closure of the pork plant in Sioux Falls is directly tied to poor state government and deliberately ignore that, despite our shelter at home restrictions, Minnesota has had serious virus outbreak problems that closed packing plants in Worthington and Wilmar is disingenuous.
Dealing with this unknown virus has presented a challenging time for all leaders. No doubt they are all trying to do the right thing. In the end, time will tell. In the meantime, it’d be nice to see a little less fear mongering and to keep our minds open to learn from science and those who may have a different idea.
Kevin Sexton
Cleveland
