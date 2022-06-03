The collective heart of America is broken once again by mass shootings.
What we resist persists.
The following statistics speak for themselves:
According to a Wikipedia entry, in 2018 there were 323 mass shootings; in 2019, 434; in 2020, 614; in 2021, 370. Already, in the first five months of 2022 there have been 214 mass shootings — 27 of them school shootings.
Our hearts must be broken open to finding solutions to this vast public health problem. Together we can make a difference.
The time is now to act, stand up and make our voices heard. Write or call your representatives and senators. Speak out in your church or synagogue.
As the headline of the "My View" by Jim Muyres in Sunday’s Free Press, “Amendment doesn’t protect massacres.”
Janet Prehn
Madison Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.