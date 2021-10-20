Many parts of this country are in a prolonged severe drought. Experts in climatology say that it's not a drought but a permanent transition to a hotter more arid climate.
Even here in Minnesota, Land of 10,000 Lakes, we have been affected. This past summer lake water levels were down, and the BWCA was closed due to wildfires. There were burning restrictions throughout the state and watering restrictions here in Mankato and North Mankato, towns surrounded by numerous rivers.
A splash pad would be fun for area kids on a hot summer day, but even with the water used being recycled much will be lost to evaporation.
Global warming is a fact, and it's getting exponentially worse. Going into an ever warming future, I would prefer that children have fresh, clean water to drink rather to splash around in. A splash pad is a wrong-headed, short-sighted idea based on head-in-the-sand thinking.
Martin Kennedy
North Mankato
