There’s a new addiction and mental illness sweeping the country and Mankato. It’s called SportsSportsSports. Chasing a ball, running in circles, lifting weights, pushing bodies to the breaking point. That is not sane.
For God’s sake do something creative. Build something and develop diverse talents skills. Don’t watch your kids play sports — do athletic things as a family. Hike, garden, build a shed, plant a raspberry patch, go pull weeds at the state park, paint a neighbor’s house, volunteer. Expose your families to theater, art, music. Do science experiments. Travel, explore, attend community gatherings, educate each other, go to the "Y", cook, do home repairs etc.
Sports are an important, small component of a balanced lifestyle. Thousands of hours of practice and travel, hundreds of games, we won, we lost, we won ad nauseum. It doesn’t need to be so complex and time consuming.
Let’s not focus on elite facilities that serve a few. Let’s develop opportunities for more participation at a modest level. We don’t need multi-million dollar sports facilities that require millions annually to operate. We need a balanced perspective on values.
Expecting your neighbors to support an absurd addiction with their tax dollars is economic bullying and shameful.
Jim Muyres
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.