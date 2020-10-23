I am not excited about Joe Biden as a candidate, but I will vote for sure in this election. I am writing particularly to voters who may be disgusted with politics and the parties and may be thinking of sitting this election out.
I get it. Many of us are tired of settling for a lesser evil. If our country and world were not in such a dire condition, boycotting the election might be a good strategy to express our frustration with politics as usual. However, the truth is that our house is on fire, and the fire department is pouring gasoline on the blaze.
Our planet is critically ill. In response, the Trump Administration and the powers behind it have systematically gutted regulatory agencies, rolled back regulations, and taken the United States out of the most comprehensive international agreement we have had so far — the Paris Agreement. What will our condition be after another four years of these policies?
The global pandemic is ramping up again, and the United States leads the world in fatalities. Nonetheless, we still have no coordinated national plan, and no economic relief for the millions enduring or threatened with hunger and homelessness. Is this the kind of leadership we should reward?
While racial inequities and division wrack this country, the best advice our president has to offer is, “Stand back and stand by.” He will not condemn white supremacists, even though his own FBI has just reported that racially motivated extremist groups are now the most significant domestic terrorism threat.
I don’t want to imagine my beloved country staying on this course, so there is no way I would sit out this election. The stakes are too high. I implore everyone to vote your conscience.
Jacqueline Vieceli
Mankato
