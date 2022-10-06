Marcia Stapleton is my choice for the next representative of House District 22B.
She understands that all families are the backbone, not only of 22B, but of the world. Marcia has always been knowledgeable on the local, state, national and world issues. She is not afraid to stand up for representing the best interests of families, not only in District 22B, but everywhere!
I know Marcia to be respectful, interested, caring and welcoming of all people. She does not discriminate. She will be a wise representative with a big heart who will fight for us all.
Marcia Stapleton is ready, willing and able to take on the work that needs to be accomplished to help improve the lives of folks, big and little, in District 22B. She has already proven her ability to work with others, so let us give Marcia a chance.
Please vote for Marcia Stapleton as our next House District 22B representative on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Diane Stenson
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.