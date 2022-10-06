I am writing to encourage you to support Marcia Stapleton for Minnesota House 22B.
For over 40 years Marcia has lived and worked with the people of rural Le Sueur County, in clinics, schools, and mental health centers helping children and families solve their problems.
As your state representative, she will bring her skill and experience to help legislators work together to solve our state problems. Here are some of the things that Marcia will do:
• She will work for a school funding plan that assures every student and school receives a fair share of our state's education dollars.
• She will push to get more help for all frontline workers, those in schools, health-care settings and the service industries.
• She will strive to make health care more affordable for those families burdened with high insurance deductibles and premiums by expanding MNsure coverage.
• She would work to protect all our natural resources of our area and improve our economic base, by supporting programs that will restore our rivers and lakes and protect our top soil and farmland.
Experience matters! Vote for Marcia Stapleton on Nov. 8.
Sue Serbus
Cleveland
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.