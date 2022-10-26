Marcia Stapleton is running for the House of Representatives in District 22B which includes a broad swath of communities including Madison Lake, Lake Washington, Cleveland, and Lake Jefferson Area, Belle Plaine and Le Sueur.
Stapleton has a broad background, and because of this, is the best choice in a district this big and diverse.
I am hoping the district knows about Marcia’s broad background which prepares her uniquely to serve her district. As a former school board member she learned of the schools' needs, and the needs of the families in those rural districts. This hands-on representation distinguishes Marcia in this race.
She has 43 years of residence in the lakes region. She knows both the ecological and economic importance of these lakes to the state. She has and will continue to support policy that will preserve and protect these resources.
We are all concerned about the impact of the post pandemic, and the economic struggles we are in. We know the mental distress experienced by our children who have been away from their normal routines, and who are seeing violence erupting in schools.
Marcia’s professional experience working within rural communities and schools with families facing mental health crisis adds to the capacity she will bring when in the Legislature. Her knowledge will bring strength to her push for more resources for our mental health centers, and school counselor services now under-staffed and under-funded.
I am hoping her district becomes familiar with Marcia. She is uniquely prepared to represent her district. I can without reservation recommend her for your vote.
Kathy Sheran
Mankato
