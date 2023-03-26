Wake up people and pay attention to what is going on at the state Legislature. Our state now has one of the most liberal abortion laws in the country.
Now a bill was passed that makes Minnesota a sanctuary state for abortions. Effectively, this means that minors from neighboring states can get abortions in our state without their parent's knowledge and without any legal consequences for the adult who impregnated them.
There are many more radical bills being considered. The Democrats are acting as if they had a mandate from the voters in the last election. However, they won the Senate by a mere 160 votes! Instead of considering both sides of an issue, they are pushing through bills that promote their radical agenda.
Is this a state you want to live in and raise your family? Find out what is going on before it's too late.
Jerry and Joan Lucas
Kasota
