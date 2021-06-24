The governor recalled the state Legislature on June 14 to extend his emergency powers and to attempt to pass a budget. A couple of observations from this event need to be made.
Firstly, emergencies do not last for 15 months; Gov. Tim Walz admitted this emergency was over when he repealed the last of his COVID restrictions. He does not need these sweeping powers over our lives now that the pandemic is contained.
I was saddened that the state House refused to take a stand for democracy and protest this misuse of executive authority on Monday. Instead they acquiesced to Walz retaining powers he claims he won't even use.
It's important to remember that politicians often use every scrap of power thrown to them, regardless of the promises they've made.
Secondly, the governor announcing his willingness to end the emergency if the GOP accepts his budget shows that he doesn't believe the powers are necessary for the well-being of the people. We have a chief executive in this state who is willing to play with our rights for his own political gain. This is yet another reason the state constitution needs to be amended so governors left, right and center can be stripped of their emergency powers more easily.
In America, we err on the side of personal liberty and Gov. Walz would do well to remember that. I hope that his stunt of holding our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms hostage is remembered by the electorate next November.
Minnesota deserves better.
Zachary Borneke
Eagle Lake
