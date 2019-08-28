The Minnesota State Fair should be a venue where people can go to have a good time without being afraid to be harassed, insulted or assaulted, because one has different political beliefs than theirs. In the opening days of the State Fair, at least three separate incidents by Democrats against Republicans happened.
On Thursday, the chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, Jennifer Carnahan, walked into the Democratic booth to shake hands and have friendly conversation (as Democratic Chair Ken Martin does on an annual basis) with the opposing party volunteers. She was told in a very condescending way, "Eww, that's the GOP Chair. We know who you are Jennifer, you should leave." She was not welcome.
Our party welcomes all people who come to visit, regardless of their party affiliation. More than one individual has walked in to the Republican booth, giving the one finger salute, yelling "f___ Trump," and our volunteers smile and thank them for visiting.
Then on Friday, a Republican volunteer was reportedly sexually assaulted while working at the booth. Also, on Friday evening as the Republican volunteers were attempting to close the booth, a large group of Democrats came to the booth, trying to prevent the closing of the booth, yelling expletives and harassing the volunteers, and chairwoman Carnahan. 911 had to be called in order to close the booth.
This type of behavior is not tolerated by our Republican volunteers. I would hope that both Democratic Chair Martin and Gov. Tim Walz immediately make a public apology and denounce these acts of sexual assault, harassment and verbal abuse.
Douglas Hitzemann
Mankato
