On Friday, The Free Press reported that locally August job numbers increased 4.8 percent over last year. Private sector service jobs grew 5.8 percent, with 0.5 percent growth in manufacturing. Government jobs grew by 6.2 percent.
According to data published Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nationally the average hourly wages and benefits of state and local government employees are 46.2 percent more than the average hourly wages and benefits of workers in private industry. The disparity between federal government hourly wage employees and private industry hourly wage employees is probably even greater.
Is their something wrong when the people who work for us are paid average hourly wages and benefits that much greater than private sector workers whose taxes pay their salaries and benefits?
My answer is yes.
And I think most of the blame rests outside private sector employers.
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.