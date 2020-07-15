It’s time to say no to Dan Feehan and stay with Jim Hagedorn as our U.S. representative.
The only reason Feehan has relocated in our voting district was to defeat Hagedorn, and he lost round one and is attempting to unseat him.
My question for him is, why did he not run in the north land where he relocated from?
I think Minnesota has more than its share of liberals at every level of government in Minnesota.
Denny Hild
Mankato
