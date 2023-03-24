I endorse Sen. Nick Frentz's and Rep. Luke Frederick's efforts to support agriculture in our area, but any additional funding must be focused on sustainable practices in agriculture.
As we already know, our current two-crop, high-input agricultural system is generally terrible for the environment, ruining the soil and water and creating climate damaging emissions. There are better, proven methods of farming that are much better for the planet.
Both Frentz and Frederick support programs that improve Minnesota's environment. In order to be consistent, they need to tie any increase of funding to GreenSeam with developing and promoting sustainable farming practices.
Leigh Pomeroy
Mankato
