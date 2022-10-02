I’m born and raised in Mankato/North Mankato and still call this wonderful city home. We have an amazing community along with wonderful people.
Gov. Tim Walz’s administration has been an absolute disaster on so many levels. Any neutral observer can look at the violent crime that was started during the riots and has continued ever sense.
Our state fair was terrorized, high school football games were terrorized, a police precinct and countless businesses burned.
Large businesses and a candy store were left open? Churches were closed but liquor stores were left open? The number of people in our own homes were questioned over the holidays?
Several months ago I walked the Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis. Normally thriving on a beautiful Saturday morning with crowds of people, thriving businesses and farmers markets.
What I found was that Mary Tyler Moore would be appalled at what the Walz Administration has allowed to happen to our once great state.
Near her statue are boarded up businesses, virtually no people, but the outdoor music is still playing. It reminded me of a scene from a World War II movie. Cities left in rubble from a bombing… but the music was still playing.
The issue of over $100 million of day care fraud has basically disappeared. The recently discovered $250 million of fraud with COVID dollars will all likely disappear yet again.
This is all on the watch of Walz and our own Sen. Nick Frentz. Minnesota cannot sustain this insanity, lawlessness, and lack of accountability any further. New leadership at many levels can restore and heal this state quickly.
I know that many people that have never voted Republican have said we must have a change, and I think we are all looking forward to that change on election day.
Scott Weilage
North Mankato
