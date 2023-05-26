I have always said the biggest problem with history is the fact that it is history, good or bad it happened, and we learn from it.
Renaming Sibley Park is contentious and now at the end of the legislative session I read that a panel of experts is tasked with designing a new state flag for a commission to decide on changing next year. The Minnesota state flag bears the image of the state seal that is on official correspondence, documents and depicted on the shoulder patches of dozens of law enforcement agencies.
Where will it end? Let me go off the rails for a bit.
The colors of the New Mexico state flag are the colors of the old Spanish flag. Throughout the 1500s Spanish conquistadors (conquerors) explored much of the southern portion of the United States. I learned in grade school about Ponce de Leon’s search for The Fountain of Youth in Florida, De Soto’s ascent of the Mississippi River and Coronado’s search over the southwest for the Seven Cities of Gold.
Others explored from the Rio Grande River down into South America, all sparking a mass migration from Europe to The New World leading to entire native tribes being slaughtered, enslaved or forced off their lands. Seven states and thousands of places across America are named by the Spanish.
Perhaps I am being disingenuous, but why isn’t the Native American population condemning Spanish culture? What happened to the native population of Minnesota is the same as happened across the country in American history.
Let their image on our state flag honor their past and current presence in the state — and incidentally, the Indian on the Minnesota flag would be walking instead of riding a horse had it not been for the Spanish in America.
Study history, good or bad it happened. Learn from it.
When the commission has done its work, the flag issue should be voted on by the people in a referendum at election time, not our liberal-leaning trifecta of state government.
Marlin Peterson
Le Center
