There is no shortage of largemouth or smallmouth bass in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. So why is bass fishing restricted to a season?
It makes the most sense to simply have a closed season for keeping bass — not for targeting them.
Bass opener is a well-intended but nonsensical regulation on sport fishing in Minnesota. From the time our lakes unfreeze, bass fisherman must wait until the same day as walleye opener to target bass.
The Minnesota bass opener is unscientific. Bass’ feeding and mating habits do not abide by a random Saturday in the second week of May each year. Our lakes may unfreeze earlier or later depending on the weather. Bass could be pre-spawn, spawning, or already spawned out by opener if it was a warm spring.
Bass opener is an arbitrary line in the sand that serves little purpose and ends up driving anglers out of our state. Our neighboring states have an earlier opener for bass or no opener at all.
Anglers must travel to the Dakotas, Iowa or Wisconsin to target bass legally. Our license and tackle proceeds are taxed and distributed for conservation, yet we’re spending our dollars in Minnesota and still having to travel out of state to legally target bass. Our money follows us out of state too.
The Department of Natural Resources says shallow bass are best caught in the spring, yet it is illegal to target bass in the spring when the opportunity to catch trophy bass is highest.
Our state record bass is smaller than all our neighboring states except North Dakota. A new record bass is out there, and it’s illegal to fish for it.
Kyle Murray
Mankato
