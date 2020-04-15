I am writing to inquire about the current article, “With isolation, abuse activists fear an ‘explosive cocktail’”, regarding domestic violence victims (March 24).
The current pandemic of the coronavirus has caused states to order mandatory shutdowns. As the article mentioned, this traps victims of violence in their homes with their abusers. Many victims are not “safer at home.” They don’t have places to escape to and are in great danger during this time.
Around 1,800 to 2,000 people call the National Domestic Violence Hotline on a daily basis. People are stuck in their households which gives their abusers more control and allows tensions to escalate. Social workers and advocates for victims aren’t able to go to police stations, homes or the hospital due to the virus and social distancing. The same goes for child abuse.
This virus has created more challenges than our communities could have expected. Families are forced to get creative when reporting neglect and abuse and schoolteachers can no longer detect this. Isolation is a main tactic used by abusers which has now become more easily appropriated.
The Violence Against Women Act should be enhancing legal tools to combat domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking during this time. What services does Mankato provide to curb domestic violence and help victims of abuse? Where can the women go if they run from the abuse? Are most local government services still in place? What services are families being provided inside their homes? Thank you for your time and consideration.
Jacy Jacobson
Master of Social Work Student
University of St. Thomas
