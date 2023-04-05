Of course, the District Court of Manhattan and the Attorney General of Georgia and the District of Columbia and the Federal Elections Commission are trying to prevent the failure of a former president from running in the 2024 presidential election.
The man is a criminal and not fit for public office. I went to my first Republican precinct caucus while President Richard Nixon’s pardon was still fresh in the minds of southern Minnesota Republicans. There were tears shed at that meeting to think a Republican president had retired from office rather than face impeachment.
But quickly Wendell Anderson gifted the Republicans almost every elected office in Minnesota for a decade.
It was fun to be a Republican and candidates like Dave Durenberger showed up and ran for office. It is time for the southern Minnesota Republicans to rally once more around our shared values in good government.
We want a party of Durenberger’s character for community service not a party enthralled with a selfish, arrogant, foolish, failure of a human being like the former president now residing in Florida.
Larry Kiewel
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.