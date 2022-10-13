As a former election judge for several years in St. Peter, I can attest to the fairness and security of the registration and voting process.
I was impressed by all the checks and balances that were in place to prevent voter fraud. All election judges of both parties, Republican and Democrat, were equally committed to following the myriad rules to assure a fair and free election. I was proud to be an election judge in a system with such high integrity.
Jeff Brand knows this, Susan Akland is not sure.
Nita Aasen
St. Peter
