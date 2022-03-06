Kudos to North Mankato Councilman Billy Steiner for objecting to the fact that city attorney Mike Kennedy not be present at the City Council meeting or even attend the council meetings regularly.
Steiner is correct that the city pays Mr. Kennedy dearly. Steiner is spot on that the council is City Administrator John Harrenstein's employer. Steiner is also correct that it is the council's choice on who is going to be the next administrator, not Harrenstein's.
Did the council vote on having a group of attorneys? How much money is being spent? With Steiner's 26 years on the council, he has the experience and knowledge in the process of forming a committee on choosing the next city administrator.
Mike Kennedy has been the city attorney for 20-plus years. It appears that Harrenstein and Dehen are making decisions behind the council's back. I encourage more North Mankato residents to attend the council meetings to question the tactics of Harrenstein and Dehen and their decisions affecting the city and its residents.
Sandy Howe
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.