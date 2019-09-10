Stoltzman Park’s design perfect
Congratulations to the city of Mankato, advisory groups and citizens who planned and designed Stoltzman Park at the intersection of Stoltzman Road and Pleasant Street.
The design is perfect for that parcel in that it accomplishes so much with a limited amount of space. People who used it for gardening, hockey, bike hockey and basketball still can. The basketball area is also improved, as is the parking.
The most obvious improvement is the playground for smaller children with high-quality play equipment. This area is complemented by a nice shelter on a concrete apron. Landscaping that includes local limestone slabs, trees, shrubs, and grass is very attractive. The fence and stone slabs also provide a high degree of safety for the children there.
As a contractor, I know that planning and design are very important, but implementing them is the most important. I watched as the city employees and private subcontractors worked together to build this great little park and was very impressed with their hard work and the quality of the work. Mankato is a better place to live for the people in that neighborhood.
I have driven on Stoltzman Road daily since it was built and find that the four-way stop at Pleasant Street is much more pleasant now. Thanks to all involved.
Arlen Skorr
Mankato
