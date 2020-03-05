I do not intend to express my support for Michael Bloomberg, but I support "stop and frisk."
The "stop and frisk" could have been restricted or could still be restricted to minority police officers.
Daniel Ogle recently wrote a letter to the editor saying thousands of lives were ruined and millions lost their trust in police.
Tragic, but I wonder how many guns and various weapons were confiscated?
My hat's off to cops and military personnel who choose to serve.
Ken Schmitt
Mankato
