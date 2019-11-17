I’d like to begin this email by apologizing as a life-long American citizen to the recent immigrants to this country that I have known and come to love as friends and colleagues.
May I unequivocally state that I am glad you are here and I wish more of you were here. I believe your kindheartedness, work ethic, emphasis on the love of family are shining examples for my children to follow as they become young adults.
The United States has always struggled with the concept of the “other.” One might argue that this is born from a long-standing guilt for our murderous theft of this land from its original inhabitants, one might argue that it is born from our enslavement of people with darker skin than our own to initiate the agricultural and industrial rise of our economic power. One also might argue that it has arisen from abject fear of those “others” that we have actively persecuted and continue to persecute to this day.
Regardless, it is clear that a large segment of this country is actively racist and willing to support an actively racist leadership. Our president has a man named Stephen Miller as a top adviser who has been confirmed as an active racist.
To help folks see this connection and how important words are, here are some synonyms for racism: White nationalism, white power, white pride, make America great again, children in cages, border wall, etc. May I please share some advice from my 8-year-old to his 10-year-old sister, “stop talking, you’re guilty!” This is just the newest outrage.
Please stop supporting this racist corrupt president.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
