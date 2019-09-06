As stated in the Sept. 4 Free Press editorial, 3,909 illegally acquired firearms were seized by the ATF in Minnesota in 2018 with the inference many were purchased via an unregulated internet site or other private sales.
In Minnesota, the private seller of a firearm is liable for the use of that firearm in a crime, for a year if a background check is not done at time of sale. The federal government also forbids interstate private sales of firearms.
I question the following sensational statement which did not list a credible source, "Thousands of firearms from online sites are sold to thousands of felons who commit thousands of crimes in the United States on a daily basis…”
The editorial failed to mention other sources of firearms used in crimes such as theft and illegal “straw purchases.” A straw purchase occurs when someone who may not legally acquire a firearm, or who wants to do so anonymously, has a companion buy it from a federally licensed dealer on their behalf.
According to an expert on crime gun patterns, ex-ATF agent Jay Wachtel tells us, in addition to theft, the most common way criminals get firearms is through straw purchases. This means criminals will continue to ignore existing firearms laws and many other laws which is why they are criminals.
Common sense should tell us we might be able to regulate the sale of inanimate objects but we can not regulate free running criminals. They will continue to find ways to acquire what they want with complete disregard for laws.
If readers want to become more informed about firearm crimes, they should seek out reputable statistics and data from sources like the ATF and FBI Uniform Crime Reports rather than relying on emotions and hearsay.
Ron Geppert
Mankato
