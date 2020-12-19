On Monday, I did some shopping at the Downtown Mankato Hy-Vee. As I went to checkout, I realized the 20-something gentleman shopper in front of me wasn’t wearing a mask.
The cashier said nothing. The bagger said nothing. The shopper smiled and casually conversed with the employees while paying.
When it was my turn to checkout, I asked the cashier why the shopper wasn’t asked to put on a mask. The cashier told me it was the store’s policy to say nothing. Hmm...OK. Fair enough. Now I know.
Since my policy is to shop at places that care about the safety and health of employees and customers, I’ll be shopping elsewhere.
Hy-Vee employees, it appears you’ll need all the luck you can get. Take care.
Jim Granger
Mankato
