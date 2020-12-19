On Monday, I did some shopping at the Downtown Mankato Hy-Vee. As I went to checkout, I realized the 20-something gentleman shopper in front of me wasn’t wearing a mask.

The cashier said nothing. The bagger said nothing. The shopper smiled and casually conversed with the employees while paying.

When it was my turn to checkout, I asked the cashier why the shopper wasn’t asked to put on a mask. The cashier told me it was the store’s policy to say nothing. Hmm...OK. Fair enough. Now I know.

Since my policy is to shop at places that care about the safety and health of employees and customers, I’ll be shopping elsewhere.

Hy-Vee employees, it appears you’ll need all the luck you can get. Take care.

Jim Granger

Mankato

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you